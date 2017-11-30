How smart is Ohio compared to other countries?

Every state's world match when it comes to graduation rate. (Source: HomeSnacks.com)

Most Americans perceive our students as still some of the best students, when in fact that ranking has fallen to 28 according to Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) which is global group made up of 35 member counties including the United States.

The OECD tracks several economic factors including education as it pertains to helping a countries future economic growth.

When looking at the OECD map you can see several countries -- including Canada, China, Finland an Japan -- outpace the U.S. in the areas of math and science.

Using the data of high school graduation rates, the site HomeSnacks has found each state's corresponding foreign country with similar levels.

The upper Northeast in the U.S. fares much better when you see that the education level in Vermont matches that of Sweden and New Hampshire to Finland.

But when you move to the south, Louisiana compares to Kenya and Alabama to Guatemala.

In Ohio the match is Dominica since the Buckeye State's graduation rate is 82 percent.

