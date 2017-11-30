Watch full surveillance video from Barley House incident with YouTube stars

Following a Cleveland 19 report that included portions of surveillance video showing physical fights at the Barley House in Cleveland, viewers demanded to see unedited raw footage of the events on social media.

The scenes involve YouTube personalities Alissa Violet and Ricky "FaZe" Banks.

They have millions of social media followers and thousands of their fans requested to see the full version of the video.

In the interest of transparency, Cleveland 19 News asked Barley House to provide more of the pertinent surveillance video and we are posting it here to allow viewers to make up their own minds.

Please know in advance the time stamps for each of the five cameras included in this footage are different however the scenes show a continuous stream of pertinent events.

The Barley House said the time codes on the different security cameras are not all synchronized and it does not include sound.

Editor's note: It has been suggested by Banks on Twitter that Barley House and WOIO/WUAB have a financial relationship. In June 2015, woio.com posted a cooking segment that was recorded at Barley House. According to sales records, that segment was not a paid segment, and Barley House was chosen by the production crew. In fact, in researching sales records dating back several years, it appears Barley House has never been an advertiser on WOIO or WUAB-TV.

Violet posted on social media a claim that she and Banks were injured by employees at the Barley House.

Banks said he was "choked out" by employees and that it happened because an employee tried to grab his girlfriend's butt.

Barley House managing partner Corey May said that’s not what happened and said since the incident, Barley House employees have been receiving threats via social media.

The Cleveland Police Department sent the media two police reports Nov. 30 involving the Barley House incident on Nov. 26.

In one report filed Nov. 26, Joshua Richard Butler, 26, of Brunswick accuses Johnny Vasko of assault. Butler told police he was involved in a verbal fight when Vasko pushed and then punched him, according to the Cleveland Police report.

In an additional police report filed Nov. 26, Ritchie Edward Madison, 27, of Lakewood accuses Ricky Banks of assault. Madison told police he was working security at Barley House when Banks was in a restricted area in the basement of the bar, according to the Cleveland Police report. Madison told police he tried to get Banks to leave but Banks pushed him and started to punch him, the police report states.

Cleveland 19 News reached out to both Violet and Banks for comment in direct messages on Instagram Nov. 29. At publishing time, neither had responded on Instagram.

Banks did release a new YouTube video since the event giving his version of the events and asking his followers to stop harassing Barley House employees.

Warning: Graphic language.

He also gave an in-depth interview to DramaAlert about the incident.

Warning. Graphic language.

Barley House has released its own professionally produced YouTube video with surveillance footage about what they said transpired early in the morning Nov. 26.

Warning: Graphic language.

Here is the full statement released by the Barley House on Facebook Nov. 26 after the incident:

To Whom it May Concern; We have done an internal investigation and have come to the conclusion that our employees did an exceptional job handling the situation that was instigated on three separate occasions throughout the night by Ricky Banks and Alissa Violet. We have also come to the conclusion that Ricky and Alissa are instigators, liars, and manipulators. They are trying to use their social media influence to not only destroy our business, but to encourage people to harm our employees physically and emotionally. Shame on those of you that have just taken these two intoxicated people's words to the point of threatening innocent people's lives before we could even do our proper due diligence to assure no one on our team did anything wrong. If we or someone on our team did do something wrong, believe us, the situation would have been handled properly that way as well, but that was not the case. This is not only evident in the video footage and witness statements, but in some audio that was recorded in which you can hear Ricky and Alissa yelling "Do you know who we are?? We can ruin you!", over and over… We felt obligated as local owners to stand up to these lies against our establishment and our employees with the hope that we shed light on what kind of people Alissa and Ricky actually are. We would also like to let the two of them know that we will not tolerate false accusations against anyone else that is wrongfully accused in our place of doing something they didn't do by some other intoxicated patrons that claim they were innocent and remember everything. Thankfully, our staff is extremely close and will stick together to support each other and the other innocent people that are being accused of things they never even did just because they look like someone else. We use opportunities like these to get closer and we appreciate all of the support and loyalty we have received from all of our local customers. We will continue to provide a safe & fun atmosphere for all that enjoy themselves at our establishment in a grownup manner to the utmost of our ability just as we have done so for the last eight years. We have evidence and video footage that will support our statement. In the meantime, we ask that everyone show respect to our employees or anyone else until the proper legal steps allow us to reveal the entire footage. We will not be intimidated by those just looking for attention themselves via social media or those of you supporting such ridiculous accusations claimed by these two individuals before even doing your homework of what really happened. We as owners, take full responsibility for what happens in our business, and we ask that if that any of you cowards that have been threatening our employees, especially our female employees and their families, that you direct your threats to the ones who are ultimately responsible, the ownership! Unity is Strength, Barley House Ownership

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.