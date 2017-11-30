21-year-old woman now charged in 12-year-old's murder

12-year-old Abdel Bashiti, of Parma was the only victim killed during a Friday night shooting on E. 117th St. and Buckeye Rd.

Larissa Harris, 21, has been charged in connection with the November 24 homicide on Buckeye Road.

Harris is charged with aggravated murder. She was arrested Wednesday.

Cleveland police arrested and charged two 15-year-old boys earlier this week in the same shooting death of Abdel Bashiti, 12.

Bashti, a 7th grade student in Parma, was shot outside his father's beauty supply store on Buckeye Road on Black Friday.

Five other teens were injured in that shooting as well.

Two were treated and released, but three of them remain at University Hospitals.

Harris' court date has not been set.

