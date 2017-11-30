More than a thousand adapted toys donated to kids with disabilities

The holidays came early for some lucky kids.(Source WOIO)

RePlay for Kids donated over 1,500 adapted toys to children with disabilities.

The holidays came early for some lucky kids.

"It's pretty exciting. I've heard many times a therapist say this child doesn't have any toys they can activate at home," Director of Operations for RePlay Natalie Wardega said.

These aren't just aren't any toys, they're adapted toys made specifically for children with disabilities. There are hundreds of them to choose from.

This is the 10th Annual Adapted Toy Giveaway. The nonprofit organization repairs and modifies new and gently used toys at no cost for children in need.

One mother said when she heard about the event, she had to bring her daughter Bella. It's their first time and Bella is excited about how many toys there are too choose from.

"For the few that she can push the button, she feels so proud and she feel so good," Kristen Desantis said.

The event took place at the Educational Service Center of Cuyahoga County in Independence.

Click here if you'd like to volunteer with RePlay for Kids.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.