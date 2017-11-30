Arson suspected in west side row house fire

Firefighters battled a fire at a row house on the city's west side Thursday morning.

Crews were called to the six unit structure at 3341 W. 122nd just before 10:00 a.m.

Cleveland Firefighter Mike Norman says the fire began in a vacant unit, but spread to the occupied units.

Investigators first thought the fire started in a refrigerator; however, Norman says after further investigation they believe arson is the cause.

There were no injuries.

