American Airlines says they have no plans on canceling flights over holiday season after glitch

According to a press release from American Airlines only a few hundred flights during the holiday season are currently unassigned to pilots. (Source: Pixabay.com)

American Airlines said they have no plans on canceling flights over the holiday season after a scheduling glitch.

According to a press release from American Airlines only a few hundred flights during the holiday season are currently unassigned to pilots.

At this time the airline has not canceled any flights.

We have no plans on canceling any flights at this time, Ken. If that changes, we'll notify those customers affected as quickly as we can! — American Airlines (@AmericanAir) November 30, 2017

One traveler asked the airline on Twitter about how much of a notice American would give about canceling flights.

"We have no plans on canceling any flights at this time. If that changes, we'll notify those customers affected as quickly as we can," American Airlines responded on Twitter.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.