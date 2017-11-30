Three vehicles stolen from Akron car dealership

Three vehicles were stolen from a car dealership sometime late Tuesday or early Wednesday morning.

Akron police say the suspect(s) broke a window at the Globe Auto Center at 1605 East Avenue.

Once inside, the suspect(s) stole several sets of keys and drove three vehicles off the lot.

One car was recovered on a nearby street, but two other cars remain missing, a 2015 gray, four-door Mazda and a 2015 white, four-door Kia Optima.

Police do not have any description of the suspects at this time.

