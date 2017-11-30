Browns Coach Hue Jackson says Josh Gordon will start on Sunday

Josh Gordon will start on Sunday. (Source: WOIO)

Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson said wide receiver Josh Gordon will start on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jackson made the announcement during his press conference on Thursday.

Gordon has not played a game since the 2014 season.

During the 2013 season Gordon had 1,646, receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

Rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer leads the NFL in interceptions this year with 14 on the season.

"We got to go play efficient football and take care of the football," Jackson said.

Wide receivers on the Browns have only caught three touchdown passes this season.

Kenny Britt has caught two touchdown passes and Corey Coleman has one touchdown catch this year.

The Browns are still looking for their first win of the season.

Gordon has only played in one game against the Chargers during his NFL career. He caught three passes for 46 yards on Oct. 28, 2012.

The Chargers are a 13.5-point Las Vegas favorites to defeat the Browns on Dec. 3.

Los Angeles is only a game back out of the top spot in the AFC West.

Cleveland has been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs.

The last time the Browns won a game was on Dec. 24.

Cleveland defeated the Chargers 20-17.

