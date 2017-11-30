Tour Santa’s $710,559 house at the North Pole (PICS)

Ever wonder what Santa’s House at the North Pole really looks like? Well now you can see for yourself!

It has three bedroom and two bathrooms.

Of course it's off the market but according to zillow.com its worth $710,559.

The property includes Santa’s main living quarters, a community of elf tiny homes, a state-of-the-art toy-making facility, garage with space for an all-weather sleigh and stables that board eight live-in reindeer, plus a bonus stall for red-nosed company.

The home, constructed in the 1800s, is steeped in Old World charm but thanks to a recent renovation, it offers modern-day amenities.

There is a floor-to-ceiling river rock fireplace for roasting chestnuts in the living room. The gourmet kitchen is a baker’s dream, boasting an oven with 12 different cookie settings. Cookies are served directly from oven to table in the adjoining dining room, along with cocoa on tap.

Boughs of holly deck the hall leading to the master bedroom and two charming guest rooms.

Tiptoe to Santa’s quiet study where an impressive writing desk is flanked by the same sewing table he used to make the original Teddy Bear.

The elves live on-site in their own private accommodations.

Like snowflakes, no two elf dwellings are exactly alike, as you can see from the pictures.

