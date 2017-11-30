You can't lose 'em all: Cleveland Browns fans have reason to be hopeful -- here's why (Editorial)

It hasn’t been easy for Cleveland Browns fans here in 2017.

In fact, it hasn’t been easy for quite a while.

The Browns haven’t been to the playoffs since 2002, and they’ve won exactly one game in the past two seasons.

There’s a saying that it’s always darkest before the dawn, and we might be just about there.

Yes, the Browns have lost every game this season.

But with the youngest team in the NFL, they’ve been competitive in a lot of them – three times they’ve lost by just three points.

And their defense really isn’t too bad – currently ranked 9th in the league.

Yes, their offense needs work. But they will most likely get the #1 pick in a quarterback-rich draft next spring, and they’re currently in line to have six of the first 65 picks in the draft.

That’s a lot

I know it seems like the Browns are a long way away from winning, but keep in mind last year the Jacksonville Jaguars went 3-13. The LA Rams were 4-12.

Now both teams are almost locks to go to the playoffs this year.

I’ve heard Browns fans say it a million times – it’s always this way.

But it doesn’t have to be.

Just look a little closer – this team has a lot of fight and a lot of options moving forward.

It might not be that long before the Browns are where the Rams and Jaguars are today.

