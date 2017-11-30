Prostitution sting leads to 10 arrests in Warren; Attorney General says more busts coming

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Warren Police Chief Eric Merkel announced Thursday that an undercover operation aimed at reducing demand for sex trafficking has led to the arrests of 10 men.

"Undercover operations like this are important to shed light on the continued demand in the sex trade," said DeWine in a prepared statement. "We want would-be buyers of sex to remember that they are never sure who they are speaking to online."

The arrests took place Wednesday as part of an undercover investigation conducted by the Warren Police Department, Ohio Attorney General's Bureau of Criminal Investigation Crimes Against Children Unit, Austintown Police Department, Adult Parole Authority, Mahoning County Sheriff's Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

"This is not a victimless crime," said Merkel in a prepared statement. "We want the public to know that our department has an online presence and access to these websites used to purchase sex."

The following suspects were arrested after investigators said the suspects responded to online advertisements placed by law enforcement.

Suspects allegedly exchanged messages with an undercover officer arranging for a sexual encounter for-hire with an adult female.

Each suspect was arrested on a charge of solicitation after voluntarily arriving for the meetings in Warren:

Robert Rohrbaugh, 44, of Canfield

Brian Glunt, 46, of Warren

Cean Nelson, 38, of Akron

Sergio Galazia, 29, of Lowellville

Brian Kerr, 45, of Cadiz

Lawrence Pasquarello, 35, of Hubbard

Michael Morton, 39, of Niles

Jason Miodrag, 36, of Greenville, Penn.

Todd Lindberg, 52, of Youngstown, Penn.

Gerald Rodriguez, 37, of Masury

Additional undercover operations are planned in the comng months.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.