Dominion Energy Ohio kicking off annual EnergyShare last-resort assistance program

Salvation Army offices are now accepting applications for Dominion Energy Ohio's EnergyShare program, which helps families pay energy bills when they have exhausted all other forms of assistance.

EnergyShare is entering its 17th year in Ohio, according to Neil J. Durbin, Senior Communications Specialist for Dominion Energy.

To qualify for a one-time EnergyShare assistance payment, a person must live in the Dominion Energy service area, be a Dominion Energy customer, and must have:

A demonstrated need for assistance;

Exhausted all other state and federal energy assistance;

Received a shutoff notice or the service has already be disconnected; and

Documented household income at or below 175 percent of federal poverty guidelines. To qualify, a customer's yearly gross household income can be up to $21,105 for one person; $28,420 for two; $35,735 for three; $43,050 for four; $50,365 for five; $57,680 for six; $64,995 for seven; and $72,310 for eight. Add $7,315 for each additional person.

Dominion Energy works with the Salvation Army offices to help eligible participants. Salvation Army offices in the Dominion Energy Ohio service area accept applications for EnergyShare assistance and administer distribution of the funds. Every dollar contributed to this fund goes to pay recipients' Dominion Energy Ohio heating bills. The program runs from December 1, 2017 through May 31, 2018, or until funds are exhausted.

In Ohio, EnergyShare has raised nearly $6.8 million, helping more 75,000 people in its first 16 years in the state. During the 2016-17 heating season, more than 3,900 people in 1,200 households received a total $380,000 in EnergyShare assistance.

