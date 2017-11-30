Rocky River Middle School substitute teacher dismissed after reportedly entering girls' locker room

The superintendent of Rocky River City School District said a substitute teacher for fitness education has been dismissed after a report he entered the girls' locker room.

According to Superintendent Michael G. Shoaf a student reported the teacher entered the locker room to clear it after class when some students were still changing.

Shoaf said this is inappropriate and unacceptable behavior.

The superintendent said the district dismissed the teacher on Nov. 30 as well as for the future.

Shoaf said the district has filed reports with the Rocky River Police Department and the Ohio of Department of Education.

