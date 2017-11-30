CLE Pets taps Bowser Beer to help your dog unwind during the holidays

Sometimes a dog needs to unwind from a tough day of chasing mailmen, kick its legs up and enjoy a nice, cold craft brew.

That's right, dog owners can now crack open a Bowser Beer for their thirsty friends.

CLE Pets, a local downtown dog shop, carries the beverage -- and not to worry -- it's isn't your typical mug of suds.

The beer is made from real meat chicken or beef broth, malted barley (the “beer”) naturally high in vitamin B, and joint healthy glucosamine.

Our elves have been extra busy today filling your #CyberMonday orders. Thank you!! Still time to save 20% on all gift packs. #Dealoftheday pic.twitter.com/yc971jfeTy — Bowser Beer (@bowserbeer) November 28, 2017

CLE Pets opened in 2015 in the 5th Street Arcades and offers locally-sourced dog food, produced in Ohio.

