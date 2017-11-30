Jay-Z talks infidelity, reconciling with Beyonce and the couple's long-rumored album

The east coast rapper has gone public about the infidelity that underpinned his latest album, 4:44.

Jay-Z and Beyonce decided to reconcile despite rampant cheating on Jay-Z's part.

In fact, the controversy fueled Beyonce's hit album, "Lemonade," which explores dealing with marital turmoil.

The 47-year-old hip hop artist opened up to ABC News about the behind-the-scenes controversy:

"You know, most people walk away, and the divorce rate is like 50 percent or something ’cause most people can’t see themselves," he said. "The hardest thing is seeing pain on someone’s face that you caused, and then have to deal with yourself."

The A-list celebrity couple wed in secret in April 2008.

In the interview, Jay also confirmed the two have been working on a joint album.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.