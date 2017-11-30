Two dead in fiery crash on Cleveland's east side

Two people have died following a fiery two-car crash Thursday night on Cleveland's east side.

The accident occurred just before 10 p.m. at East 125th Street and Superior Avenue.

The identities of those killed and injured in the crash have not been released.

Police are on-scene investigating.

