Cleveland named one of the worst cities for sleep

A variety of factors impact how well we sleep and how much sleep we get.

Did you know that things including air pollution can keep you from getting a good night's sleep? A recent study by Tuck Sleep ranked 150 cities and Greater Cleveland didn't fare so well.

That study says commute time, ongoing construction and even light pollution deprive us of the sleep we need, which is 7 to 9 hours a night to be well rested.

Dr. Sam Friedlander from University Hospitals sees the lack of sleep problem day in and day out.

"Just as we take time to get our children to fall asleep, it's important to have adults to also have a wind down period of about a half hour," said Dr. Friedlander.

The CLE is in the bottom five when it comes to being able to get some shuteye. But, at least we beat out Detroit, Newark and Birmingham, Alabama.

Cleveland ranks number four in sleepless nights.

So why are so few people not getting the rest they need?

Dr. Friedlander says there are several factors that rob us of our much-needed sleep; unemployment, stress, too much time on our tech devices and obesity.

"Because folks are heavier they're also more likely to have sleep apnea and that's also a big cause of sleeplessness."

Did you know that our area is also one of the five cloudiest cities in America?

The lack of light makes it hard for us to maintain a good sleep rhythm.

"Unfortunately in Cleveland because of our cloudy weather we don't get as much cues for light to help maintain the circadian rhythm. I recommend in the morning people try to get light to try and wake them up and at night time the opposite."

Your circadian rhythm is basically a 24-hour internal clock that is running in the background of your brain and cycles between sleepiness and alertness at regular intervals. It's also known as your sleep/wake cycle.

In case you're wondering here are the best cities for sleep according to Tuck Sleep.

Colorado Springs

Sioux Falls

Boise

Portland

Lincoln, NE.

"It's best to try to wind down at night, turn all the devices off and try and do something calming, like reading or light activity an then fall asleep."

Other factors that make it hard for many of us to fall asleep and to stay asleep are poor health, too much work, anxiety and depression.

Sleep deprivation also leads to a lack of productivity at work.

Sleep is something we all need, and Dr. Friedlander says do what you can to get more of it.

