56-year-old killed in Akron house fire, cause under investigation

One person was killed in house fire in Akron. (Source: WOIO)

Akron firefighters responded to two house fires Thursday night, one was deadly.

Alvin Watkins, 56, died in the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center Emergency Room after being pulled from a burning home.

Firefighters responded to Watkins' home in the 200 block of South Rhodes Avenue around 10:12 p.m. on Nov. 30.

Two other women, inside the house at the time, were transported as well.

Their conditions are not known.

A neighbor told firefighters the home may not have had power and candles were being used as lighting.

The second call for a house fire at 842 North Howard Street came in at 10:13 p.m. Firefighters said no one was at home at the time.

One woman who lives next door said Watkins was a nice man and that it's hard to believe he died just feet away from her home.

"It's a scary thought. That's why I have smoke detectors and CO2 Detectors," the neighbor said.

The fire department does not believe that the two fires are connected in any way.

"We received a call for a fire shortly after 10 p.m. last night. It was calls from neighbors," Lt. Sierjie Lash said.

The causes of the fires are still under investigation.

