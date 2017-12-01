Police: Suspects run into Tower City after shooting - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Police: Suspects run into Tower City after shooting

Posted by Tamu Thomas
A 21-year-old man was shot in front of Tower City Thursday around 10:10 p.m.

Police say the suspects then ran inside Tower City

One man is in custody. 

This is a developing story. Check back for more details. 

