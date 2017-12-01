Cleveland shooting vigil: Community gathers at Tower City to remember boy killed by stray bullet

A vigil is under way at Tower City to remember 12-year-old Abdel Bashiti who was killed by a stray bullet on Black Friday. (Source: WOIO)

Abdel Bashiti, 12, was shot outside his father's beauty supply store on Buckeye Road on Black Friday.

Five other teens were also shot and injured.

Family and friends, some traveling from as far away as Florida, gathered Friday evening at Tower City in downtown Cleveland to hold a vigil and remember Bashiti.

"A 12-year-old is gone. He's gone. His parents will never kiss him good night. Why? Over a stray bullet he had nothing to do with. It's unbelievable. That's not right." said Maisa Asker, a family friend.

Bashiti's mother, father and 8-year-old sister were surrounded by caring family and friends at Public Square, all leaning on each other for support.

"It's just so sad that he had to die...it's heartbreaking when I had to find out," said Bashiti's best friend Lawrence Overvey. "It just hurt me a lot more when I found out it was kids shooting at other kids."

A third teenager is in custody and charged with aggravated murder in connection with the Nov. 24 shooting.

Marvin Harris, 18, was arrested Friday on an outstanding juvenile warrant for aggravated menacing. Harris was booked at the juvenile detention center.

Marvin is not only the fourth person charged in the homicide on Buckeye Road, but the brother of 21-year-old Larissa Harris.

She is being held on $1 million bond after being arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated murder.

Two 15-year-old boys were arrested earlier this week in connection with the same murder.

According to Cleveland police, they are also facing murder charges.

Bashti was a 7th grader from Parma.

