Cleveland Foundation Skating Rink in Public Square listed as one of the best

How about ice skating this weekend?

The Cleveland Foundation Skating Rink in Public Square was recently listed on the Travel Channel's list of 16 cities with a cool outdoor ice rink.

The rink opened in 2016.

The Cleveland Foundation Skating Rink will remain open for the season through Feb. 28, 2018, with skating available for $10 per skater, which includes skate rental. If you bring your own ice skates tickets are $7.

Normal Hours of Operation:



Monday – Thursday – 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday – 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday – 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday – Noon – 8 p.m.

Oher cities topping the list: Boston, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and New York.

Check out the full list on TravelChannel.com.

