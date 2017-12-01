Cleveland woman pleads not guilty at murder arraignment of 12-year-old

12-year-old Abdel Bashiti, of Parma was the only victim killed during a Friday night shooting on E. 117th St. and Buckeye Rd.

One week after the deadly shooting and one day after being charged with aggravated murder, Larissa Harris appeared in court and pleaded not guilty.

Harris, 21, is charged in connection with the deadly Black Friday shooting of six teens in the area of East 116th and Buckeye.

Abdel Bashiti, 12, of Parma was at his father's beauty supply store, when he was shot after stepping outside.

Bashiti was killed and five other teens were injured.

Three of the victims remain at University Hospitals.

Harris is being held on a $1 million bond.

Police also have two boys, both 15, in custody. They appeared in juvenile court earlier this week.

The suspects remain locked up in juvenile detention and their cases are pending before the grand jury.

