Undercover sex operation leads to 10 arrests

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Warren Police Chief Eric Merkel announced that an undercover operation aimed at reducing demand for sex trafficking has led to the arrests of 10 men.

"Undercover operations like this are important to shed light on the continued demand in the sex trade," said Attorney General Mike DeWine. "We want would-be buyers of sex to remember that they are never sure who they are speaking to online."

The arrests took place Tuesday as part of an undercover investigation conducted by the Warren Police Department, Ohio Attorney General's Bureau of Criminal Investigation Crimes Against Children Unit, Austintown Police Department, Adult Parole Authority, Mahoning County Sheriff's Office, and Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The suspects were arrested after investigators said they responded to online advertisements placed by law enforcement.

The suspects allegedly exchanged messages with an undercover officer arranging for a sexual encounter for-hire with an adult female.

Each man was arrested on a charge of solicitation after voluntarily arriving for the meetings in Warren.

Robert Rohrbaugh, 44, Canfield

Brian Glunt, 46, Warren

Cean Nelson, 38, Akron

Sergio Galazia, 29, Lowellville

Brian Kerr, 45, Cadiz

Lawrence Pasquarello, 35, Hubbard

Michael Morton, 39, Niles

Jason Miodrag, 36, Greenville, Pennsylvania

Todd Lindberg, 52, Youngstown, Pennsylvania

Gerald Rodriguez, 37, Masury

