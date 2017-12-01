Undercover sex operation leads to 10 arrests - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Undercover sex operation leads to 10 arrests

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Warren Police Chief Eric Merkel announced that an undercover operation aimed at reducing demand for sex trafficking has led to the arrests of 10 men. 

"Undercover operations like this are important to shed light on the continued demand in the sex trade," said Attorney General Mike DeWine. "We want would-be buyers of sex to remember that they are never sure who they are speaking to online."

The arrests took place Tuesday as part of an undercover investigation conducted by the Warren Police Department, Ohio Attorney General's Bureau of Criminal Investigation Crimes  Against Children Unit, Austintown Police Department, Adult Parole Authority, Mahoning County Sheriff's Office, and Ohio State Highway Patrol. 

The suspects were arrested after investigators said they responded to online advertisements placed by law enforcement.

The suspects allegedly exchanged messages with an undercover officer arranging for a sexual encounter for-hire with an adult female.

Each man was arrested on a charge of solicitation after voluntarily arriving for the meetings in Warren.

  • Robert Rohrbaugh, 44, Canfield
  • Brian Glunt, 46, Warren
  • Cean Nelson, 38, Akron
  • Sergio Galazia, 29, Lowellville
  • Brian Kerr, 45, Cadiz
  • Lawrence Pasquarello, 35, Hubbard
  • Michael Morton, 39, Niles
  • Jason Miodrag, 36, Greenville, Pennsylvania 
  • Todd Lindberg, 52, Youngstown, Pennsylvania
  • Gerald Rodriguez, 37, Masury

