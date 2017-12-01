Arrest made in shooting outside Tower City

Cleveland police have a 26-year-old man in custody for a shooting outside Tower City Thursday evening.

Officers say Emanuel Womack shot Navarius Sweeney, 21, in the leg.

Sweeney tells police he was standing outside Tower City just after 10:00 p.m. when Womack and his friends began harassing him. Womack then allegedly pulled out a gun and shot at Sweeney twice.

As Sweeney was running away he realized he was shot in the leg and flagged down a police officer.

Officers looked at surveillance video, picked out the alleged shooter and quickly caught Womack at Huron and Ontario.

Womack was taken to the justice center and charged with felonious assault.

Sweeney was hit in the leg, but refused treatment.

Both men say they don't know each other.

