CPD: Brother, sister and 2 teens charged with murder in deadly Black Friday shooting

12-year-old Abdel Bashiti, of Parma was the only victim killed during a Friday night shooting on E. 117th St. and Buckeye Rd.

A third teenager is in custody and charged with aggravated murder in connection with a shooting in which a 12-year-old was shot and killed a week ago today.

Marvin Harris, 18, was arrested Friday on an outstanding juvenile warrant for aggravated menacing. Harris is booked at the juvenile detention center.

Marvin is not only the fourth person charged in the November 24 homicide on Buckeye Road, but the brother of 21-year-old Larissa Harris.

She is being held on $1 million bond after being arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated murder.

Two 15-year-old boys were arrested earlier this week in connection with the same murder. According to Cleveland police, they are also facing murder charges.

Abdel Bashiti, a 7th grade student in Parma, was shot outside his father's beauty supply store when he stepped outside to see what the commotion was.

Five other teens were injured in that shooting as well.

Two were treated and released, but three of them remain at University Hospitals.

