Speeding driver causes fiery crash that kills two people

Cleveland police say two people are dead after a speeding driver slams into their car, causing it to catch fire.

The multi-vehicle accident happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of East 125th and Superior.

Police say a 43-year-old man in a Chevy Malibu was speeding eastbound on Superior Avenue,` when he rear-ended a Hyundai Sonata.

According to authorities, the Hyundai then burst into flames, trapping the driver and passenger inside.

Both the driver and passenger were severely burned and pronounced dead at the scene. Their names have not been released.

Officers add after the Malibu hit the Hyundai, the driver also hit a BMW and a light pole.

The accident remains under investigation.

