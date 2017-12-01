CMSD pays overdue bills after questions from 'Orlo Wants to Know'

Cleveland 19 discovered that several bus companies that provide transportation to Cleveland Schools were owed large sums of money. (Source WOIO)

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District uses lots of charter buses.

We investigated the use of expensive charter buses last fall and the fall before.

Suburban schools use yellow buses for athletes, while Cleveland pays for charter coaches

A charter bus used to take John Marshall High School football players to practice.

The field was just a few blocks away.

The daily cost, hundreds of dollars.

An obvious question was couldn't the players just jog the few blocks or use yellow buses.

The district said there wasn't enough room on yellow buses.

Every suburban district we checked used yellow buses to get players to games.

We've discovered that several bus companies that provide transportation to Cleveland Schools were owed large sums of money.

Lakefront was owed more than $11,000

Great Day was owed more than $47,000

BVIP was owed more than $1,000

Baron was owed $8,800

At Ohio Connection the owner Peter Bandi was owed more than $70,000.

Bandi didn't want to talk about it earlier this week but Cleveland 19 called the district on behalf of all the companies.

"After you left, the next day I just got a phone call," Bandi said.

It was the district. The next day Bandi got a long needed check.

"It is the first of the month. I have bills to pay I have insurance deposit to come up with," Bandi said.

It appears from district records that the other companies bills have been approved but not paid yet.

Hopefully asking questions to the district broke a log jam that has been building for a long time.

Bandi has been doing business with the district a long time and is relieved.

"It was 14 years and at the end of the day I always was paid, I was always paid. It's just you always have to wait and wait," Bandi said.

