Human remains found in October identified as woman missing since 2012

Remains found in a wooded area of New Russia Township in Lorain County have been identified as Minerva Tripp, who has been missing for five years.

Authorities confirmed her identity through DNA samples that had been submitted to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

A deer hunter spotted the remains the remains in the 1300 block of West Road on Oct. 18 and called police.

Tripp, also known as Kim and Mimi, was last seen in Cleveland on Aug. 28, 2012.

She was 41-years-old when she disappeared.

The coroner has not released a cause of death and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 440-329-3742.

