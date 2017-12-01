Smart phone users, do you suffer from nomophobia? (test)

If some of your biggest fears in life are dropping your phone in a toilet, running out of battery waiting for an Uber or watching a car run over it, you might suffer from "nomophobia."

TechTarget defines nomophobia as:

Nomophobia is the irrational fear of being without your mobile phone or being unable to use your phone for some reason, such as the absence of a signal or running out of minutes or battery power.

The word is self can be broken down easily.

"no-" as in you don't have it

"-mo-" as in your mobile device

"-phobia" as in the fear of

There are even websites dedicated to discovering, discussing and diagnosing the signs and symptoms of nomophobia.

Nomophobia.com even has a four question self-diagnosing test to see where you if you are in fact a nomophobe.

Questions like:

Which of these scenarios would make you most anxious?

walking into a dark, confined space

a pointy needle coming towards you

your phone slipping from your hands

a hairy spider on the bath

After completing the test, I am happy to report I am not a nomophobe.

