Share Your Holidays to help families in need across Greater Cleveland

It's that time of year again!

Cleveland 19 is teaming up with local charitable organizations to help children and families in need this Christmas season for the annual Share Your Holidays donation drive.

The drive, which is the largest in Northeast Ohio, benefits hundreds of children with multiple charities, including the Salvation Army of Greater Cleveland.

"I think that Christmas is such a special time for families and there's something really special about waking up Christmas morning and having that toy selected for you," said Major Lurlene Johnson, Divisional Secretary. "For us, it's also about the community providing for those in need."

Those in need include James Nealings.

His family, including three sons ten-years-old and younger, get support from the Salvation Army during the holiday season.

"I'm actually grateful for them, because monthly, I come here and I get food to feed my family, and you know, come the holiday season, I'm grateful that they give me a job to ring that bell with that kettle, to provide and give my family a better Christmas, which they deserve," Nealings said.

He said he wants to spread the word about the work the organization does, so that other families can benefit.

"I would like to have other families experience the same things that I have," he said.

Cleveland 19 will broadcast live each evening from various Northeast Ohio locations collecting food, coats, toys and other gently used items.

Drop-off Locations

Monday, Dec. 4, 4-6:30 p.m.- Marc's -21661 Center Ridge Road,Rocky River

Tuesday, Dec. 5, 4-6:30 p.m. - Levin Furniture - 23100 Broadway Avenue, Oakwood Village

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 4-630 p.m. - Marc's - 7511 W. Ridgewood Drive, Parma

Thursday, Dec. 7, 4-6:30 p.m. - Levin Furniture - 1801 Nagel Road, Avon

Friday, Dec. 8, 4-6:30 p.m. - Marc's - 8003 Broadview Road, Broadview Heights

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.