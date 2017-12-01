Westlake police: Grinch who stole woman's Christmas gift cards on the loose

Police only released one sketch of one of the suspects. (Source Westlake Police)

The Westlake Police Department is searching for the men accused of stealing a woman's Christmas gift cards on Nov. 24.

Police said the robbery happened around 9 p.m. on Cedarwood Drive near Bradley Road.

Investigators said the man approached the woman and ordered her to give him money.

Authorities said she only had her Christmas gift cards and handed them over to the man and his friend.

WPD said both robbers ran away.

Police only released one sketch of one of the suspects involved in the robbery.

Investigators said the woman told officers neither man had a weapon.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Westlake Police Department at 440-871-3311.

