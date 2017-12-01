Tonight at 6: Carl Monday fraud investigation

Hello, I’m Romona Robinson from the Cleveland 19 Newsroom.

Here are a few stories we’re working on for the 6 o’clock news.

A Carl Monday investigation uncovered a man ripping off Ohio taxpayers.

A mother moves away from Cleveland to find a safe place to raise her son, instead violence found him. The heartbreaking story.

I hope you’ll join Mark Nolan and me at 6.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.