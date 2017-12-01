Has your dog or cat been wronged? Lawyers will represent your pet in the courtroom

Lawyers can now represent animals in the courtroom.

Yes, it's true.

According to AnimalRightsAttorney.com, animal lawyers also represent pet parents and animal protection organizations.

Animal Rights Attorney Michelle Hubbard said she takes legal action to protect abused and neglected animals.

Hubbard also said she will take action against landlords and business owners who violate the rights of service animals.

Regulations for service animals under Americans with Disabilities Act

AnimalLaw.com provides answers on what legal rights animals have, you can get more information by clicking this link.

In 2015 Jeremy Cohen opened Boston Dog Lawyers, and according to his firm's website, he is growing a law practice specializing in representing dog owners and pet owners.

