Two men shot to death in Cleveland identified

Two men were shot to death on Cleveland's west side Friday night.

They have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's office as 29-year-old Steven Sopko of Cleveland and 39-year-old Rickey Gray of Strongsville.

The incident occurred at 3605 West 45th St., near Bush Avenue. Both men suffered multiple gunshot wound, and were found inside of a car.

Police say the two men were sitting in the car when an unknown suspect standing near the car fired shot into the vehicle. The suspect fled the area in a dark colored pickup truck.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released. No arrests have been made.

Cleveland Police homicide detectives are investigating, along with the medical examiner.

The shootings punctuate an ongoing wave of murders and violence in the city, which captured the public's attention after a 12-year-old boy, Abdel Bashiti, was struck with a stray bullet and killed on Black Friday.

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson and Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams have pledged to combat the violence, and have urged the community to assist in police investigations.

Anyone with information on this shooting should contact investigators at (216) 623-5464.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.