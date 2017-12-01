Amazon delivery Grinch inexplicably tosses packages in Avon woods, dumpster

Dozens of Amazon packages were thrown straight into the trash in Avon by an Amazon delivery driver.

An Avon East Elementary School custodian spotted the unopened cardboard boxes inside a dumpster this week.

One of those packages was supposed to end up on Judy Buzas' doorstep.

"I was incredulous. I just couldn't believe that. Why would somebody dump them in a dumpster?" she said.

That's a question Avon Mayor Bryan Jensen said no one knows the answer to yet.

"We called Santa, it wasn't one of his sleighs, so we know it's not him, so it definitely has to do with Amazon," he said.

Jensen said school workers found more than a dozen discarded packages in the dumpster two days in a row. About a block away from the school, at the end of Jennie Road in Avon.

Residents reported more deserted Amazon boxes in the woods.

"That tells you how much someone didn't care. When you're going to throw it in the trash, chances of even someone finding it usually are slim," said Jensen.

Not only did people find the packages, Avon Police decided it was their duty to deliver the boxes themselves.

"When I came out I thought, my goodness, why are you at my door?" said Buzas. "I was dumbfounded. I just couldn't believe I was getting a package delivered by Avon PD, so it was really nice. It was very pleasant and I didn't know what to say except thank you. He was like a little Santa Claus that night, I guess."

Despite getting dumped in the trash, no one has reported their packages were damaged.

If you're missing an Amazon package, call Avon police. They're still working to get three boxes to their buyers.

Amazon said it's looking into the delivery routes to try to figure out who the driver is who dumped the packages.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.