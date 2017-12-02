Suspect in custody after killing man, carjacking several people across Greater Cleveland

Lakewood Police on the scene where the alleged suspect was taken into custody. (Source: WOIO)

The Lakewood Police Department arrested a suspect after he allegedly killed a man in Cleveland and carjacked several people in the area on an early morning crime spree.

It all started around 9 a.m. when Cleveland Police officers were called to the lobby of the Euclid Beach Villa Apartment Complex at 125 East 156th Street in Cleveland.

Jared Plesec, 21, was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.

"He was crazy. He ran out with the gun in his hand and I had to move. I forgot I had a walker," resident Pearlie Mitchell said.

Mitchell said he saw the aftermath of the incident take place.

Police said William Ted Jones had fled the area and attempted to carjack a woman at a gas station across the street.

She drove away, and the suspect fired his gun at her.

He then carjacked a man, left in that car, and drove to the East 55th Street where he carjacked another victim.

"He started shooting at the vehicle, attempting to steal it, but they managed to pull off and get away," A gas station clerk said.

The clerk wishes to remain anonymous.

Investigators said he fled into Lakewood, where he was taken into custody near the Cleveland Metroparks.

Police say he injured another victim there in connection with yet another carjacking.

"Nobody else got hurt like that. But In the process of all that, he killed the guy in the building. This was just something that he had going on," The anonymous clerk said.

Police are still working to sort through all the information in connection with this case.

