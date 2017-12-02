Cleveland Police host Holiday Party for children in need

Officers handed out toys to the kids. (Source: WOIO)

Today was the 7th Annual Cleveland Police Children's Holiday Party.

The event was held at Cleveland Public Hall.

Over 1,000 children from across the city were invited to attend the celebration. These are children who without this event, may not have a Christmas.

The Police Athletic League (PAL) puts on the event, with games, toys, food and even an appearance by Santa.

PAL puts on various events for children throughout the year. Their goal is to help keep children active and also help create a positive relationship between kids and police officers.

