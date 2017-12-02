60-year-old woman dead after being hit by car on E. 115th Street in Cleveland

Authorities said the victims were transported to University Hospitals. (Source WOIO)

A 60-year-old woman is dead after being hit by a car on East 115th Street in Cleveland on Saturday.

The Cleveland Police Department said around 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 2 a car was driving northbound on East 115th Street at Sellers Avenue.

Investigators said the car struck two people crossing the street.

Authorities said the victims were transported to University Hospitals.

Police said the woman was pronounced dead at 4:45 a.m., a 54-year-old man is still at the hospital.

Investigators said the man has a fractured hip and a broken femur.

