Bernie Sanders talks GOP tax plan in Akron

Bernie Sanders at the event in Akron. (Source: WOIO)

Bernie Sanders spoke in Akron on Saturday at the "Protecting Working Families Tour."

Hundreds packed the John S. Knight Center in Akron to hear what Sanders had to say about the GOP Tax Bill that passed in the Senate early Saturday morning.

"So what happened last night, speaks to the corruption of our political and campaign system," he said.

Sanders touched on many other topics, healthcare, women's issues and education, he spoke specifically about Northeast Ohio.

"All over this country and certainly in Ohio there are people hurting," he said.

His speech lasted about an hour.

Sanders has had speaking events in 40 different states the past three months.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.