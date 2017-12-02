Lorain City councilman arrested for 5 different charges

Lorain City Councilman Angel Arroyo Jr. was arrested on five different charges on Saturday. (Source: WOIO)

Lorain City Councilman Angel Arroyo Jr. was arrested for five different charges on Saturday.

Arroyo has been charged with the following:

Resisting arrest

Obstructing official business

Disorderly conduct persisting

Disorderly conduct by intoxication

Disturbing the peace

The Lorain Police Department said officers were called to the 4300 block of Jenee Drive in the early hours of Dec. 2.

According to the criminal complaint officers saw Arroyo on a sidewalk.

Arroyo told officers he was ran over by a vehicle at Diso's Bistro on Oberlin Avenue.

His friend Alberto Calo told investigators that he and Arroyo are good friends.

Calo told police while they were celebrating Arroyo's birthday, Arroyo become heavily intoxicated and wanted to drive home.

According to the criminal complaint Calo told officers he took Arroyo's keys to prevent him from driving.

Calo said Arroyo jumped on the hood of Calo's car to get the keys back and fell onto the ground causing an injury to his leg.

Police said Arroyo's injury was constant with Calo's account of the falling.

Authorities said Arroyo's breath had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage.

Officers said they offered to give Arroyo a ride home and he refused.

Investigators said people living at the home by the incident did not want Arroyo on their property.

Police said they offered again to give him a ride home.

Officers said Arroyo refused and police arrested him for disorderly conduct and obstructing official business.

According to the criminal complaint Arroyo began to kick the window of the police cruiser on the way to the police station.

