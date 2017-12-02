Cleveland Cavaliers say they've had positive communication with Derrick Rose

CLEVELAND (AP) - Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue says the team's communication with embattled point guard Derrick Rose has been positive.

Rose is away from the team because of a personal matter. He also has been sidelined by a sprained left ankle.

Lue declined to provide any further details on Cleveland's dialogue with Rose. The team is expected to provide another update on Sunday.

Rose is averaging 14.3 points in seven games. He was originally injured Oct. 20, but returned after missing four games. Rose played in Cleveland's next five games, but the team announced Nov. 17 he would receive treatment on his ankle and be re-evaluated in two to three weeks.

Rose has been plagued by injuries since being named the league's MVP for the 2010-11 season.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.