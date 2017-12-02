Ohio State runs for 238 yards, OSU defeats Wisconsin in Big Ten Championship

Quarterback J.T. Barrett threw two touchdowns and two interceptions. (Source: AP Images)

The Ohio State University defeated the University of Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship.

The Buckeyes won the game 27-21.

The future of the season is now in the hands of the playoff committee, the final four of the College Football Playoff will be announced at noon on Dec. 3.

Ohio State ran for 238 yards against the Badgers, the team averaged about six yards a carry.

J.K. Dobbins had 174 rushing yards.

Quarterback J.T. Barrett threw two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Terry McLaurin had 92 yards after two catches, he also had a touchdown in the first quarter.

