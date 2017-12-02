Ripped turf causes game delay during Big Ten Championship

The game was delayed for about ten minutes. (Source: AP Images)

Ripped turf caused a delay during the fourth quarter of the Big Ten Championship.

The field was torn while Wisconsin scored a touchdown against Ohio State.

Here is video of officials trying to fix the field.

#OSUvsWIS turf still better than Fed Ex Field pic.twitter.com/vbVG529szC — Nick Ashooh ?? (@NickAshooh) December 3, 2017

"Turf still better than Fed Ex Field," Nick Ashooh posted on Twitter.

OSU was up five points with about 13 minutes left in the game when the field was ripped.

