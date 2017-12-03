Ohio State University does not make College Football Playoff

The Ohio State University did not make the College Football Playoff. (Source AP Images)

Clemson University, the University of Oklahoma, the University of Georgia and the University of Alabama will play in the final four.

The @CFBPlayoff matchups are set!



Sugar: Clemson vs Alabama

Rose: Oklahoma vs Georgia pic.twitter.com/b2QHgHvmWc — ESPN (@espn) December 3, 2017

The Tigers will play against the Crimson Tide on Jan. 1 in the Sugar Bowl, this is the third year in a row Bama and Clemson will have a game against each other.

At the Rose Bowl the Bulldogs will play against the Sooners on Jan.1.

OSU finished with a record of 11-2.

A two-loss team has never made the College Football Playoff.

The College Football Playoff Committee said the 31-point loss to the University of the Iowa was one of the factors why Ohio State was not selected for the tournament.

Ohio State turned the ball over four times in the loss to the Hawkeyes.

1 of 3 INT's for Iowa CB Josh Jackson vs Ohio State. Terrific job of reading the quarterback and breaking on the ball. pic.twitter.com/HXgMJM2gf0 — Joe Marino (@TheJoeMarino) November 8, 2017

Iowa quarterback Nathan Stanley threw five touchdown passes against the OSU defense on Nov. 4.

OSU was ranked fifth in the final College Football Playoff rankings.

The Southeastern Conference has two teams in the playoff, this is the first time two teams from the same conference will be featured in the final four.

This is the first time a team from the Big Ten Conference did not make the playoff.

OSU was selected for the final four two of the first three years of the tournament.

The Buckeyes defeated the University of Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship 27-21.

Ohio State runs for 238 yards, OSU defeats Wisconsin in Big Ten Championship

he's a freshman pic.twitter.com/X2T5NL8lWS — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 3, 2017

Wisconsin finished in sixth place in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett threw two touchdown passes and two interceptions in the win against the Badgers.

The Buckeyes averaged about six yards a carry against Wisconsin.

