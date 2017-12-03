Crime spree murder victim was wearing Salvation Army uniform when he was shot

The Cleveland Police Department has charged the man who went on a crime spree that spread across 20 miles on Saturday.

William Ted Jones has been charged with aggravated murder.

Jones accused of killing one man, injuring one other person and pulling off five carjackings.

The man who was killed at Euclid Beach Villa Apartment Complex was only 21-years-old, but in his young life, we found out Jared Plesec touched so many lives.

Plesec was shot in the head after coming face to face with Jones.



There were what seemed like endless tears and hugs at the Salvation Army's Cleveland Temple Corps Center for Worship and Service on Sunday morning.



"He played a big part in a lot of the kids here lives. He was a very nice kind person," Quintin Mills of Cleveland said.



Plesec had spent the last six years worshiping and working at the Salvation Army, a place where church leaders and staff say he had found God and had found himself feeling at home.

Major Lurlene Johnson said he was wearing his Salvation Army uniform when he was killed.



"He is the young man who worked for us that the kids shared their secrets with, and he loved them. He loved them unconditionally. It's a huge loss for them," Johnson said.



Plesec was a mentor for dozens of young people like Quinton Mills, whom he would have called on a Sunday like today to make sure they would be at church.



"The Sundays when I was out of town with my grandfather, he would always call to see if I was coming to church. If not, he said, 'you'll be missed," Mills added.



Now, it's Jared Plesec who is missed beyond words.



"We will continue to minister to this neighborhood. We are asking for healing across the neighborhood. That's what Jared would have wanted. That is what he stood for," Johnson said.

