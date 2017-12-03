Browns vs. Chargers : How to watch, live coverage and streaming

Cleveland is looking for their first win of the season. (Source AP Images)

The Cleveland Browns will be looking for their first win of the season as they face off against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

The Browns are 0-11 on the season.

The Chargers are 5-6 on the year.

How to Watch

TV Channel: CBS

Radio: 92.3 The Fan

Stream: NFL GamePass

Announcers: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta

Odds: Bengals -13.5, 44.5 points

