Ohio State University scheduled to play against USC in Cotton Bowl

The Ohio State University will play against the University of Southern California in the Cotton Bowl.

The game will be played in Arlington, Texas at 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 29 at AT&T Stadium.

OSU won the Big Ten Championship game against the University of Wisconsin and is currently 11-2.

Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett threw two touchdown passes and two interceptions in the win against the Badgers.

The Buckeyes averaged about six yards a carry against Wisconsin.

USC defeated Stanford University in Pacific-12 Conference championship game and is also 11-2 on the year.

The Trojans ran for 176 yards in the victory.

The quarterback for the Trojans is projected to be a first round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Some mock drafts have the Cleveland Browns selecting Sam Darnold in the draft.

Darnold has thrown for 3,787 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this season.

Information on ticket prices can be found here.

