Ohio State University scheduled to play against USC in Cotton Bowl

The Ohio State University will play against the University of Southern California in the Cotton Bowl. (Source AP Images)

The Ohio State University will play against the University of Southern California in the Cotton Bowl.

The game will be played in Arlington, Texas at 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 29 at AT&T Stadium.

OSU won the Big Ten Championship game against the University of Wisconsin and is currently 11-2.

No. 8 Southern California vs. No. 5 Ohio State in the @CottonBowlGame pic.twitter.com/B73Bwj5338 — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) December 3, 2017

Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett threw two touchdown passes and two interceptions in the win against the Badgers.

The Buckeyes averaged about six yards a carry against Wisconsin.

Will @JT_theQB4th be able to play?



If he does, will he be effective?



After this @OhioStateFB TD pass to @TheTerry_25, the answer is "yes," and "yes." pic.twitter.com/8ADctWyTjt — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 3, 2017

USC defeated Stanford University in Pacific-12 Conference championship game and is also 11-2 on the year.

The Trojans ran for 176 yards in the victory.

The quarterback for the Trojans is projected to be a first round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Sam Darnold put on a show in the first half. Here's one of his two TDs in the @CocaCola Instant Replay. pic.twitter.com/6ymk9jV32R — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) December 2, 2017

Some mock drafts have the Cleveland Browns selecting Sam Darnold in the draft.

Darnold has thrown for 3,787 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this season.

Information on ticket prices can be found here.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.