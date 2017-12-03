Watch Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon make his first catch of the season

Gordon has not played a game since the 2014 season. (Source: AP Images)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon made his first catch of the season on Sunday.

Gordon caught a nine-yard pass from rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer.

The wide receiver caught the pass out of the slot position on a play-action pass, he was able to beat the Los Angeles Chargers defense on a slant route.

#Browns WR Josh Gordon's first reception since December of 2014



Gordon has not played a game since the 2014 season.

During the 2013 season Gordon had 1,646, receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

The Browns are still looking for their first win of the season.

Gordon has only played in one game against the Chargers during his NFL career. He caught three passes for 46 yards on Oct. 28, 2012.

The Chargers are a 13.5-point Las Vegas favorites to defeat the Browns on Dec. 3.

