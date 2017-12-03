Gordon has 4 catches in first game since 2014, Chargers defeat Browns 19-10

Josh Gordon had a nine-yard catch in the first quarter. (Source AP Images)

The Cleveland Browns are still looking for their first win of the season after they lost 19-10 to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Wide receiver Josh Gordon played in his first NFL game since 2014.

Gordon had 4 catches for 85 yards.

David Njoku caught his third touchdown of the season.

Browns rookie DeShone Kizer threw for 215 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

The Cleveland defense did not force a punt until the fourth quarter.

The Browns next game will be against the Green Bay Packers in Cleveland at 1 p.m. on Dec. 10.

The Packers are 6-6 on the year.

Cleveland is the only team in the league without a win this season.

