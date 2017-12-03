UPDATE: Pilot dead after small plane crash in Portage County - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

UPDATE: Pilot dead after small plane crash in Portage County

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
A small plane crashed into the back deck of the Portage County home. (Source WOIO) A small plane crashed into the back deck of the Portage County home. (Source WOIO)
The name of the victim has not been released. The name of the victim has not been released.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH (WOIO) -

A man is dead after a single-engine airplane crashed into a house in Portage County on Sunday.

Investigators said the incident happened on Nicodemus Road in Shalersville Township.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the victim was the pilot.

The name of the man has not been released.

The plane crashed into the back deck of the house around 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 3, investigators are still on scene.

Nobody was at the house at the time of the crash.

Crews on scene were working to move the plane. 

 

