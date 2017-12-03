UPDATE: Pilot dead after small plane crash in Portage County

The name of the victim has not been released.

A small plane crashed into the back deck of the Portage County home. (Source WOIO)

A man is dead after a single-engine airplane crashed into a house in Portage County on Sunday.

Investigators said the incident happened on Nicodemus Road in Shalersville Township.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the victim was the pilot.

The plane crashed into the back deck of the house around 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 3, investigators are still on scene.

Nobody was at the house at the time of the crash.

Crews on scene were working to move the plane.





